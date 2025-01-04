Brokerages Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Price Target at $42.40

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

AB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

NYSE AB opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 88.25%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 80.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 115.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

