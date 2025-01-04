Brokerages Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT at $479.25

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $479.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $339.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.20 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.78. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.