Brokerages Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Target Price at $615.20

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $624.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $569.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,382,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $514.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.73. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $508.22 and a one year high of $580.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

