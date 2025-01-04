Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Price Target at $58.78

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, CEO Simon Meester sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $505,109.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,658.12. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.30 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,750. This represents a 10.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Terex by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. Terex has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

