Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Target Price at $26.33

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several analysts have commented on UTI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

UTI opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $777,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,073.60. The trade was a 18.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,217,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 85,417 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5,347.0% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 84,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

