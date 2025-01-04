Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target at $59.19

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 445.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 5,550.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 0.80. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $148.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

