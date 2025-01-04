Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James raised Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

BRKL stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $165.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $103,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

