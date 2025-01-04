Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and traded as low as $20.32. Bunzl shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 59,837 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bunzl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

