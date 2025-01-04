C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Michael D. Castagnetto Sells 2,032 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

CHRW stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

