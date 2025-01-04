C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Richard C. Levin Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,625,907.20. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.00. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $45.08.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 12.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 92,280 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,624,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AI. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of C3.ai to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AI

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.