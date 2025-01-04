Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CPST opened at $25.36 on Friday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26.

Institutional Trading of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

