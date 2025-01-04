Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALAFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 200.0 %

CALA opened at $0.00 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

