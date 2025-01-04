Campbell Wealth Management Sells 8,746 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Campbell Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 186,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 238,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 121,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.03.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Apple stock opened at $243.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

