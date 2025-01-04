Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) vs. Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Financial Review

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital City Bank Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bankwell Financial Group and Capital City Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bankwell Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.54%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $37.88, indicating a potential upside of 5.53%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 7.77% 5.74% 0.48% Capital City Bank Group 19.42% 11.29% 1.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Capital City Bank Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $89.21 million 2.66 $36.66 million $1.95 15.48 Capital City Bank Group $223.85 million 2.72 $52.26 million $3.05 11.77

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Capital City Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats Bankwell Financial Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed and adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, interactive/automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care, as well as business, estate, financial, insurance and business planning, tax planning, and asset protection advisory services. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

