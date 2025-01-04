Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as €47.00 ($48.45) and last traded at €46.56 ($48.00). Approximately 224,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.52 ($46.93).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €54.62 and a 200-day moving average of €60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

