CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells $4,717,161.10 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $4,717,161.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,024.05. This represents a 71.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CarMax Trading Down 1.4 %

KMX opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 78.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.