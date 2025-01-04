Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CARR opened at $69.26 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

