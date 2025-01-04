Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.89. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 3,663 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Carver Bancorp news, CEO Donald Felix purchased 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $44,999.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,999.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

