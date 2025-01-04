Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.89. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 3,663 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Carver Bancorp news, CEO Donald Felix purchased 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $44,999.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,999.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carver Bancorp
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.