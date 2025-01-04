Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

CPRX opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $1,096,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 686,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,822.28. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,603.52. This trade represents a 18.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,140. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,968,000 after buying an additional 2,965,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,175,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after buying an additional 287,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 285,564 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,260,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after buying an additional 263,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

