Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 91 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,616,000 after purchasing an additional 272,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after buying an additional 700,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,652,000 after buying an additional 267,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after buying an additional 501,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.33 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $315,312.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,501.74. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $18,454,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,525. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,082,694 shares of company stock worth $183,152,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

