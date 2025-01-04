Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,290,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 402,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $188.75 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $191.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.61 and its 200-day moving average is $162.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

