Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 4,782 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total value of $17,132,918.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,017,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,115,402.32. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $189,574,199.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,919,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,618,694.88. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AppLovin from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.71.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $350.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.26, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.97. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $417.64.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

