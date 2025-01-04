Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.77 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.55.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.50.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

