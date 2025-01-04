Cerillion (LON:CER) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,822.68 ($22.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,720 ($21.37). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,755 ($21.80), with a volume of 8,646 shares changing hands.

Cerillion Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £518.43 million, a PE ratio of 3,656.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,822.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,781.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Cerillion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

