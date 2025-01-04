CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €104.20 ($107.42) and last traded at €103.60 ($106.80). Approximately 2,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €103.40 ($106.60).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $722.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall art, photo calendars, greeting cards, and other photo gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.