Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Up 8.1% – What’s Next?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.59 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09). Approximately 1,136,025 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 975,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.42. The company has a market cap of £15.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Challenger Energy is a Caribbean and Americas focused oil and gas company, with a range of onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the region. The Company’s primary focus is on its Uruguay exploration acreage and its Trinidad production business

