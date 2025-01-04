Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Set at C$8.00 by Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) received a C$8.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.53% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.10.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$5.35 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

