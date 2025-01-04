Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Up 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 498,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 453,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

