Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.90. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

