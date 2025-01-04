Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 960.67 ($11.93) and traded as low as GBX 704.10 ($8.75). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 704.10 ($8.75), with a volume of 4,356 shares trading hands.

Churchill China Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £77.45 million, a P/E ratio of 991.69, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 760.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 960.67.

Insider Activity at Churchill China

In related news, insider Robin George Williams acquired 721 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.61) per share, for a total transaction of £5,580.54 ($6,932.35). Also, insider Martin Payne acquired 1,000 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.23) per share, with a total value of £9,040 ($11,229.81). Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

