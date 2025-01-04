Claire Marie Yenicay Sells 5,000 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,866.66. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, December 20th, Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $48,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Claire Marie Yenicay sold 500 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,925.00.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $155.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is -29.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 28.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 24.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

