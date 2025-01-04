Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Clearfield Stock Up 3.8 %

CLFD stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.68 million, a P/E ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.28. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,270,676. This trade represents a 0.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 34.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clearfield by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 103,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,801,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

