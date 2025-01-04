Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 54.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

