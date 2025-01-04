Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,132,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 122.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,245,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 686,519 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $16,731,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 282,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 774,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,203,000 after buying an additional 115,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

