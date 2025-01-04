Comparing Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) & Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

Volatility and Risk

Globalstar has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Anghami shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globalstar and Anghami”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $241.58 million 17.25 -$24.72 million ($0.03) -73.33 Anghami $52.27 million 0.44 -$15.81 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Anghami has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Globalstar.

This table compares Globalstar and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -14.91% -9.40% -3.91% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anghami beats Globalstar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

