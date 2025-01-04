Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Robert L. Reffkin Sells 49,316 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 49,316 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $291,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,950,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,438,542.44. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.89. Compass, Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $7.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

