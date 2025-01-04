Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Director Elizabeth B. Davis Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $145,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,313.44. The trade was a 7.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:CRK opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $19.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.75 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,696,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,252 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.7% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 12,125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,858,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 775.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 775,371 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,270,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,567,000 after acquiring an additional 362,043 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

