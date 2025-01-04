Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Stock Down 30.2 %
Concord Medical Services stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. Concord Medical Services has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
