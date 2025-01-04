Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Concord Medical Services Stock Down 30.2 %

Concord Medical Services stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. Concord Medical Services has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

