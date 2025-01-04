Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.35.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Confluent has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 164,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $4,306,587.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 149,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,658.56. This trade represents a 52.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $113,436.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 179,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,446.86. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,584,712 shares of company stock valued at $132,928,936. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Confluent by 2,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

