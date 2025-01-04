Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $288.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This represents a 23.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $221.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $217.52 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

