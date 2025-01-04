Contrasting SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT – Get Free Report) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SofTech and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SofTech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Light & Wonder 1 4 6 2 2.69

Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $107.36, suggesting a potential upside of 24.90%. Given Light & Wonder’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than SofTech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SofTech N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder 9.30% 49.91% 7.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SofTech and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SofTech and Light & Wonder”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder $3.16 billion 2.40 $163.00 million $3.22 26.70

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than SofTech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of SofTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SofTech has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats SofTech on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation’s Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment. It also leases or provides gaming content, gaming machines, and server-based system; sells and supports casino-management system based software and hardware; and licenses proprietary table games content to commercial, tribal and governmental gaming operators. The SciPlay segment develops, markets, and operates social games on various mobile and web platforms, as well as other games in the hyper-casual space. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. The iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and other iGaming content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

