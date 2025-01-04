Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Copart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.31. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,200. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 364,733 shares of company stock valued at $22,932,130. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

