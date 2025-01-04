Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan Sells 88,380 Shares

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 88,380 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,258,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,128,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,789,911.20. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $15.38 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core Scientific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Core Scientific by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

