Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Insider Sells $1,849,220.64 in Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) insider Todd M. Duchene sold 129,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $1,849,220.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,215,481.76. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Core Scientific Stock Up 6.2 %

CORZ opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.84. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 3,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 653,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $175,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CORZ shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

