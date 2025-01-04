Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Insider Sells $1,849,220.64 in Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) insider Todd M. Duchene sold 129,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $1,849,220.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,215,481.76. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Core Scientific Stock Up 6.2 %
CORZ opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.84. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 3,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 653,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $175,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on CORZ
Core Scientific Company Profile
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Core Scientific
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.