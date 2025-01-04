Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Trading 8.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.90. Approximately 98,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 538% from the average daily volume of 15,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

The company has a market cap of C$143.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.90.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

