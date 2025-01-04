CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
CorVel Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ CRVL opened at $110.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.88. CorVel has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $127.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel
In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $125,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,321. This represents a 28.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
