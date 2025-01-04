CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 138.60 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 112.70 ($1.40). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 112.70 ($1.40), with a volume of 10 shares.

CPPGroup Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £9.97 million, a P/E ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.60.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products and services in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. The company provides its services for card and ATM protection; parametric flight disruption and lost luggage; livCare and mobile doctor services; phone and gadget insurance; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

