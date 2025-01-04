CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.63 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

