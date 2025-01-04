CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.13 ($2.41) and traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.32). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.39), with a volume of 257,101 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £124.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -962.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 194.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 185.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.
