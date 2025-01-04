CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.13 ($2.41) and traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.32). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.39), with a volume of 257,101 shares.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £124.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -962.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 194.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 185.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

In related news, insider Louise Hall purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £4,900 ($6,086.96). Also, insider Christopher Casey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,844.72). Insiders have acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $3,485,000 in the last 90 days. 12.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.

