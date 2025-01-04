Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and traded as low as $74.61. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $74.81, with a volume of 11,781 shares.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

